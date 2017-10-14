Clemson Baseball Player in Critical Condition After Accident

Blake Holliday (Photo: Clemson Baseball)

Clemson baseball player is in critical condition following a four-wheeler accident Thursday afternoon, a Greenville Memorial Hospital spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

Blake Holliday, a redshirt freshman pitcher with the Tigers, was airlifted to the hospital following an accident on Major and Rube Ashely Road in Belton, according to Dudley Brown, spokesperson for the hospital, and Anderson County dispatch.

The call came in Thursday around 2:51 p.m., dispatchers said.

Holliday attended Belton-Honea Path High School, where he led the school to back-to-back state titles.

© 2017 WLTX-TV