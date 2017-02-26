Clemson Baseball Sweeps Elon

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - Monte Lee and Clemson Tigers took on Elon for the finale of their three game series on Sunday.

Alex Eubanks got the start on the mound for Clemson and he delivered. The sophomore strikeout 7 batters. He scattered three hits and pitched 7 scoreless innings.

Both teams were scoreless until the bottom of the fifth that's when. Patrick Cromwell went yard for Clemson deep to right field. The lead off home run gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Then Elon lost control. A wild pitch allows Clemson to tack on another run to give them at 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth and the same thing happened to then in the next inning.

Clemson wins 3-0 as they sweep Elon. They are 5-2 on the year and host Wofford this Tuesday at 4 o'clock.

