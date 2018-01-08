Clemson Basketball Is A Top 20 Team

Jan 6, 2018; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Donte Grantham (32) reacts after the play during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON, SC - Today the Tigers are 19th in the Ap Top 25 poll jumping up six spots after their overtime win over Louisville on Saturday.

Clemson is also ranked 17th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. That's the highest ranking for Clemson since 2010.

The Tigers (14-1, 3-0 ACC) are ranked higher than North Carolina and Kentucky who are 20th and 21st.

Brad Brownell's team will put their 10 game win streak on the line this Thursday on the road against NC State. The Wolfpack are coming off a win over Duke who was ranked No.2 at the time. Duke is now 7th in the polls.

Following the NC State game Clemson will get a shot at No.18 Miami at home in Littlejohn Coliseum this Saturday.



