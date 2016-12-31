Clemson Completes Comeback Against Wake Forest

Dec 31, 2016; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Donte Grantham (15) reacts after scoring a basket in the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.Credit:Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Marcquise Reed scored 21 points and Clemson ended the game on a 15-0 run to beat Wake Forest 73-68 on Saturday.

Donte Grantham added 11 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 1:15 left after a turnover. That gave the Tigers (11-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) their first lead all day, a stunning comeback that saw them erase a 10-point deficit in the final 5 minutes.

Clemson shot 50 percent after halftime, winning at Wake Forest's Joel Coliseum for only the fourth time since the facility opened in 1989.

John Collins scored 20 points for the Demon Deacons (9-5, 0-2), who looked on their way to a win Danny Manning's program needed if it hopes to make a climb in the league standings. But after taking a 68-58 lead on Mitchell Wilbekin's drive with 4:51 left, Wake Forest missed its last nine shots to watch this one gradually slip away.

AARON BEARD, AP