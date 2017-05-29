Clemson Faces UNC Greensboro For NCAA Opener

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Clemson Tigers will play UNC Greensboro this Friday night to start their NCAA tournament run.

Vanderbilt and St. Johns are the other teams in the Clemson Regional. The winner of this Regional will face Corvallis Regional winner which is hosted by overall number one seed Oregon State.

UNC Greensboro and Clemson will play Friday night a 7 pm in Doug Kingsmore Stadium

