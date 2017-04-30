Clemson Falls In Extras To Tar Heels

Up in Chapel Hill North Carolina the No.4 Clemson Tigers were trying to avoid the sweep in a top five battle between two conference teams. The No.3 Tar Heels took the last game 5-4.

Top of the first for Clemson and Chris Williams goes yard with an opposite field home run. That plates two for the Tigers who have the early 2-0 advantage. 12th long ball for Williams this season gives the Tigers some momentum.

Pat Krall gets one his 5 strikeouts to end the fifth inning with Clemson nursing a 2-1 lead. But this game would go into extra innings.

Tied at two in the 10th, runners on the corners for the Tar Heels but Clemson just needs one more out to force another inning.

The Tar Heels make contact and a ground ball goes to Jordan Greene who scoops it up but he can't make the throw to first. An errant throw results in the winning run for North Carolina.

