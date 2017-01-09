Clemson Flag to Be Flown Atop the State House

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The banner of the Clemson Tigers will atop the South Carolina State House sometime on Tuesday.

Rob Godfrey, Gov. Nikki Haley's Deputy Chief of Staff, tweeted early Monday morning that the standard for the Tiger Nation would be hoisted on top of the dome.

It's a traditional honor for South Carolina teams who win the national title. The USC Gamecocks flag went up on the dome in 2011 and 2012 each time the team won the College World Series. And last summer, the Coastal Carolina flag went up on the top of the capitol building when they claimed the College World Series.

