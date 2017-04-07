WLTX
Clemson Football Spring Game Today

Joe Cook, wltx 12:08 AM. EDT April 08, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - They have SCDOT street signs all over the state lines and now the defending national champions are back on the field. The Clemson Tigers will have their spring game this afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm at Memorial Stadium.
 
The national champions will also have a ring ceremony at halftime.
 
Clemson fans will get a good look at a new team that still could be in the running for another national title.
 

