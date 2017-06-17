Clemson Football Stars Make Stop In South Carolina

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

MT. PLEASANT, SC - Two of the most recent NFL draftees from the Palmetto State were back in South Carolina today making appearances before heading back to their teams for NFL training camps.

The line was wrapped around the door at the Palmetto Moon store as fans lined up to see National Champions and former Clemson Tigers Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams.

Williams and Watson signed autographs for fans for a few hours before wrapping up in the late afternoon.

After the completion of mini camps and OTAs, there is a break in the NFL schedule. The former Clemson stars took advantage of this to meet with Clemson fans in South Carolina. Watson says that he hasn’t had too much trouble adjusting to the league and that he enjoyed seeing Clemson fans again.

“It’s not too difficult.” Watson told reporters. “It’s all a part of the game, a part of the lifestyle, everything that comes with it so it’s pretty cool. It’s a blessing to have everyone come meet me, talk to me and get my signature.”

Watson’s former target Mike Williams also took pictures with fans and signed autographs before going back to Los Angeles. Williams was picked seventh overall by the LA Chargers in this year’s draft. He says that he is enjoying his new home.

“It’s good just getting to know the guys, talking to Phillip (Rivers) and just watching the receivers work.” Williams told reporters. “I’m looking forward to getting back out there and practicing with those guys.”

Watson and Williams will report to their teams training camp in late July.

