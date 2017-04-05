Clemson Football Team Gets Their Championship Rings

(Photo: Jeff Scott Twitter)

Clemson, SC (WLTX) - The Clemson Tigers national championship team has started receiving their national title rings.

Some members of the team, including the coaching staff, began putting out images of the jewelry on social media Wednesday night. The bits of hardware are impressive: they feature diamonds, as well as the familiar Tiger paw.

Clemson assistant Jeff Scott tweeted a picture of some of the pieces.

There's supposed to be a more formal ring ceremony when Clemson holds their spring game.

In January, Clemson won their first football national championship since 1981 by beating Alabama in the title game.

