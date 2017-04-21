Clemson Gets Comeback Win Over Wake Forest

. (Photo: AP)

CLEMSON, SC - In baseball one pitch can determine a winner. On Friday night Clemson prevailed on a Wake Forest miscue and won 8-7 on a walk off walk.

Clemson was down 7-5 going into the 9th inning but were able to manufacture three runs to pull off the comeback.

Reed Rohlman, who extended his hitting streak to 16 games, had a rbi with one out in the ninth inning after the Tigers loaded the bases. Clemson tied it up with a sacrifice fly. Then Griffin Roberts of Wake Forest walked Seth Beer but he missed on a high breaking ball with a 3-2 count and Chris Williams scores the game winner for the Clemson.

The Tigers led 4-0 to start the game but Wake Forest answered with a the spot in the top of the third.

With the win Clemson improves to 32-7 and 15-4 in ACC play. They are tied with Louisville and UNC for the no.1 spot in the ACC.

Wake Forest and Clemson will clash today in a double header starting at 2 pm.

