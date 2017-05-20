Clemson Hits Their Way To Season Finale Win

(Photo: ACC Network Extra, Custom)

RALEIGH, NC - The Clemson Tigers were in Raleigh Saturday for the season finale against NC State. The Wolfpack took the first two games of the series so the Tigers tried to avoid the sweep. The jumped out of the way of the brooms with a 15-6 win over the Wolfpack.

The Clemson offense came alive in the third inning. Logan Davidson started the break out third inning with a rbi single to right field.The Tigers would score 5 runs in the fifth to take the lead.

The Wolfpack made it a 7-5 going into the 7th but that's when the Tigers exploded for six runs in the frame to pull away.

Grayson Byrd led the way going 3-5 with two rbis while Reed Rohlman added two doubles and two rbis for the Tigers.

Clemson had 15 runs on 15 hits as they defeat NC State 15-6.

Clemson finishes the regular season 38-17 overall and third in the Atlantic Division. Clemson, the fifth seed in next week's ACC Tournament, will take on Duke in Louisville, Kentucky.

