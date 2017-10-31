Clemson is 4th in First College Football Playoff Rankings

(Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

(WLTX) - Clemson is fourth in the first college football playoff rankings for 2018, the list that will ultimately determine who will play for the national championship.

The Tigers have just one loss--a defeat to Syracuse a little over two weeks ago.

Georgia was ranked number one overall. The Bulldogs take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in a game you'll see on CBS/WLTX.

Alabama is number two, while Notre Dame is number 3.

