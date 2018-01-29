Clemson Is Still A Top 20 Basketball Team

Atlanta, GA, USA-Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms (25), guard Shelton Mitchell (4) and guard Marcquise Reed (2) celebrate a play during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion.Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

CLEMSON, SC - After a wild week of hoops the Clemson Tigers are still ranked in the Top 25 of college basketball.

In today's AP oll the Tigers come in at number 20. They dropped two spots from last week's rankings.

Clemson had career performances from Gabe Devoe (career high 25 points), Shelton Mitchell (career high four three pointers) and Marcquise Reed (career high 11 assists).

Reed scored the game winning layup for the Tigers in a 72-70 win at Georgia Tech on Sunday night. This was a big win for the Tigers who only scored a season low 36 points in a road loss to No.2 Virginia earlier in the week.

Clemson will host defending champion North Carolina on Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum

