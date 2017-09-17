Clemson Jumps to No. 2 in Latest AP Football Poll

lemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker James Hearns (99).

Clemson, SC (AP) - Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.



The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, the most the defending national champions have received this season, and 1,446 points Sunday after beating Louisville 47-21 on the road. Alabama remains No. 1 with 45 first-place votes and 1,504 points.



Oklahoma slipped one spot to No. 3. The Sooners received the remaining first-place vote.



Penn State moved up a spot to No. 4, flip-flopping with No. 5 Southern California. Oklahoma State rose three spots to No. 6, its best ranking since late in the 2013 season.



Washington is No. 7 and three Big Ten teams round out the top 10: Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Here is the full Top 25 (first place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (45)

2. Clemson (15)

3. Oklahoma (1)

4. Penn State

5. USC

6. Oklahoma State

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Wisconsin

10. Ohio State

11. Georgia

12. Florida State

13. Virginia TEch

14. Miami

15. Auburn

16. TCU

17. Mississippi State

18. Washington State

19. Louisville

20. Florida

21. South Florida

22. San Diego State

23. Utah

24. Oregon

25. LSU



