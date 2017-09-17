Clemson Jumps to No. 2 in Latest AP Football Poll

Clemson, SC (AP) - Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.
The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, the most the defending national champions have received this season, and 1,446 points Sunday after beating Louisville 47-21 on the road. Alabama remains No. 1 with 45 first-place votes and 1,504 points.
Oklahoma slipped one spot to No. 3. The Sooners received the remaining first-place vote.
Penn State moved up a spot to No. 4, flip-flopping with No. 5 Southern California. Oklahoma State rose three spots to No. 6, its best ranking since late in the 2013 season.
Washington is No. 7 and three Big Ten teams round out the top 10: Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State.
Here is the full Top 25 (first place votes in parenthesis)
1. Alabama (45)
2. Clemson (15)
3. Oklahoma (1)
4. Penn State
5. USC
6. Oklahoma State
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Ohio State
11. Georgia
12. Florida State
13. Virginia TEch
14. Miami
15. Auburn
16. TCU
17. Mississippi State
18. Washington State
19. Louisville
20. Florida
21. South Florida
22. San Diego State
23. Utah
24. Oregon
25. LSU
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs