Clemson Kicker Greg Huegel Could Be Out for Season

Clemson place kicker Greg Huegel (92) (Photo: Bart Boatwright/Greenville News)

CLEMSON - Clemson may be in the market for another “grocery store” kicker.

Clemson placekicker Greg Huegel suffered an injury in practice on Wednesday and could miss the rest of the season.

Coach Dabo Swinney, who joked two years ago that he discovered Huegel kicking a can in a grocery store parking lot, is expected to provide details and the results of an MRI later Thursday.

If Huegel is out for the season, it could be a serious blow to Clemson’s hopes for a return trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers are 3-0 and ranked No. 2 heading into Saturday’s game against Boston College at Memorial Stadium.

Redshirt junior Alex Spence, who is Huegel’s backup on the Tigers’ depth chart, has little experience. The Florence native has kicked off only twice this season and has not attempted a field goal in his career.

Christian Groomes, a junior out of nearby Daniel High, is listed third on the Tigers' depth chart.

‘Grocery Store Kicker’ delivers the goods for Clemson

Huegel is in his third season as the Tigers’ kicker and has made 43 of 55 career field goal attempts, including a school-record 18 consecutive during one stretch that spanned the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

He made a career-long 49-yard field goal in Clemson's 47-21 victory Saturday night at Louisville.

Huegel, a junior from Blythewood, joined the team as a walk-on in 2015 and made a splash in his first season, making a nation-leading 27 field goals and earning first-team Freshman All-America honors by USA Today.

Huegel was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award last season after making 14-of-19 field goals and earning second-team All-ACC honors.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved