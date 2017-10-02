Clemson Linebacker Is ACC Linebacker Of The Week

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel was named ACC Linebacker Of the week today. He had a monster game against Virginia Tech recording 10 tackles, a sack, an interception returned for a touchdown and recovered a fumble. He is the first player in school history to have those numbers in one game.

The grad student is also the first Clemson linebacker to have two interceptions for touchdowns in one year. He also had one against Louisville.

O'Daniel, Clemson's leading tackler, will lead the Tigers against Wake Forest on Saturday.

