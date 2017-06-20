Clemson National Championship License Plates Now Available

This is what the state DMV's license plate celebrating Clemson's football national championship looks like. (Photo: Submitted)

The South Carolina license plate celebrating Clemson's 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship became available on Tuesday.

“We're thankful to the South Carolina legislature, Senators Thomas Alexander and Harvey Peeler, and Governor (Henry) McMaster for this great acknowledgement of our football team's achievement,” said Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.

“The state's universities have had a phenomenal year on the national sports stage,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “This agency is thrilled to play even the smallest part in celebrating and congratulating Clemson for its January victory.”

The plate costs $70, plus the vehicle's registration fee every two years.

Fans can buy the plate online through the DMV or by submitting an Application for a Special Plate (SCDMV Form MV-95) and mailing it to SCDMV Special Plates, P.O. Box 1498 Blythewood, S.C., 29016-0008. Orders for the plate also will be accepted at any SCDMV branch.

Call the SCDMV's Contact Center at 803-896-5000 for more information.

