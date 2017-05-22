Clemson Nets 6 All-ACC Baseball Picks Before Tourney

(Photo: ACC Network, Custom)

COLUMBIA, SC - Six Clemson baseball players earned All-ACC honors on Monday.

Junior outfielder Reed Rohlman leads the Tigers with an All-ACC first team selection. He batted .380 with six homers, 20 doubles and 33 rbis.

Sophomore Seth Beer, who hit 14 home runs, and junior pitcher Pat Krall made conference second team.

Charlie Barnes, a junior pitcher, first baseman Andrew Cox and junior outfielder Chase Pinder were All-ACC third team selections. Freshman Logan Davidson was named to the All-ACC freshmen team for the Tigers.

The ACC tournament at Slugger Field in Louisville starts this week for the Clemson Tigers. Clemson finished third in the Atlantic division and earned the fifth seed. The Tigers went 39-17 overall record and had a 17-13 mark in ACC play .

They will open against number 9 Duke this Tuesday night at 7. Then the Tigers will play number four Virginia Friday morning at 11.

