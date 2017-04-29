Clemson Players Sign Deals After Draft

Clemson Tigers quarterback Tucker Israel (10) reacts after getting a sack during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBIA, SC - More Clemson teammates on joining NFL Teams together as they find homes after the completion of the draft.

Artavis Scott received a contract from the Los Angeles Chargers. Fellow Clemson receiver Mike Williams was LA's 7th overall pick.

Ben Boulware got a deal with his favorite NFL Team. The former Clemson linebacker signed a UFA deal with the Carolina Panthers. So he will have the opportunity to play close to South Carolina on Sunday.

Also quarterback Nick Schueesler inked a deal with a Pittsburgh Steelers which isn't not bad after backing up Deshaun Watson this past season.

