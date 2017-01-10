Clemson Returns Home Today; Championship Parade is Saturday

(Photo: WLTX)

Clemson, SC (WLTX) - Get ready for one heck of a party--and the grand finale will be this Saturday in Tiger Town.

Clemson is in full celebration mode, as the team is basking in the glory of their first national championship since 1981.

Tuesday, they return to Death Valley at 4:30 p.m., where they're expected to have a short period of revelry with their fans. And the team announced there will be a championship parade in Clemson beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the city's downtown.

There will likely be other commemorations, and we'll let you know when those take place.

The Tigers clinched their title with a thrilling 35-31 victory over Alabama in the final seconds of the National Championship Game.

