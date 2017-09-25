Clemson Rookie Running Back Gets Weekly ACC Honor

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - A first year player for Clemson earned his first weekly conference award. Freshman running back Travis Etienne was named the ACC Rookie of the week today.

Travis ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on just 9 carries in Clemson's win over Boston College. He also became the very first Clemson freshman to earn the Leather Helmet Award which goes to the MVP of the game.

Clemson visits Virginia Tech this Saturday for an ACC Championship rematch in Blacksburg, VA.

