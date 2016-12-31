Clemson Savors Shot at Alabama: 'To be the Best You Have to Beat the Best'

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (center) celebrates with the Fiesta Bowl trophy after the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium (Photo: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Almost one year ago on this very spot, in the very same locker room below University of Phoenix Stadium, Clemson players and coaches spoke of the things that didn’t go their way in a 45-40 loss to Alabama. We can see the top of the mountain, Dabo Swinney said. Now we know what it takes.

“We’ve tasted what it’s like to be there,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said after Clemson’s 31-0 win against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. “But we had a bad taste when we left.”

It was a brutal lesson: Alabama showed Clemson just what separates a team of destiny from a dynasty. It wasn’t just athletes; the Tigers also were loaded with NFL talent. And it certainly wasn’t Xs and Os, with the two teams going back and forth for 60 minutes on equal schematic footing.

It was the details. A punt that trickled out of the Tigers’ reach at the goal line and into the end zone. A dropped pass. An unexpected onside kick. These games come down to three or four plays, Swinney told his team as it entered the offseason, and you never know when they’re coming.

“Since we left that game last year, that’s been one of the No. 1 things that Coach Swinney has talked about,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “It’s, ‘Hey, it’s the little things. It’s the details.’ And when you play at this level, you make it up there and you’re playing these quality of teams, everything counts.”

Most programs would focus inward, and Clemson has. The past 12 months have been spent recruiting, developing talent, honing an offensive vision and reloading for another run at the championship. The Tigers have even experienced life as an Alabama-like power: Clemson has spent this season wearing a bull's-eye.

But Alabama has been on the Tigers’ mind. Articles about last year’s loss have been in Clemson’s locker room since they returned from here in January. The Tigers started talking about Alabama when they got home — and they haven’t stopped.

Deep down, Clemson always wanted Alabama. They wanted a rematch. Well, they got ‘em. After steamrolling Ohio State, Jan. 9 in Tampa will tell the story of the Tigers’ growth.

“We wanted ‘Bama,” said cornerback Cordrea Tankersley. “I mean, we knew ‘Bama was going to be back in the national championship. They’ve been No. 1 all year. They deserve it. So it’s time for us to try and knock ‘em off.”

Other programs shy away from the comparison; the Tigers have embraced it. For years, Swinney has promised that Clemson would win national championships — not a single national championship but multiple, and if not this year then next. Doing so means knocking off the Crimson Tide.

“To be the best you’ve got to beat the best, and they’re at the top of the mountain,” said senior center Jay Guillermo. “We know we’ve got to play very well because when you get this high up on Mount Everest, the air gets thin. It gets a little hard to breathe. And every play is mission critical, as we say.”

So Alabama has served as a motivator — not as a boogeyman, as the Tide might be for others, but as a reminder. The loss was a reminder of how the details make the difference. The Crimson Tide themselves are a reminder of where the Tigers want to be.

For offensive linemen, last year’s loss spoke of the need for consistency. For the entire offense, it was about locking into each specific play. For Clemson as a whole, Alabama has served as the standard: “We make reference to Alabama because they’ve earned that,” said Elliott. “When we talk about Alabama it’s out of a place of reverence and respect.”

We’ll see how far Clemson has come. The Tigers spent this season battling both opponents and expectations, nitpicked for failing to equal an unmatchable yardstick for success — they weren’t perfect and Alabama was, so they suffered in comparison.

Deshaun Watson threw too many interceptions. The offensive line was too inconsistent. The defense was too inexperienced. Too many pieces were missing to upend college football’s power structure. In retrospect, there was nothing wrong with Clemson. The flaws were overblown. Perception didn’t match reality.

And the Tide struggled, relatively speaking, in dispatching Washington in the Peach Bowl. Meanwhile, Clemson’s smothering of the Buckeyes was impressive in almost every measure, on offense and on defense. Clearly, this team — and this program — has grown in the past calendar year.

“We know what they bring to the table. We know how talented we are,” said senior linebacker Ben Boulware. “So we’re ready for Monday. I said last year we’d be back in Tampa. I didn’t lie.”

It would seem like destiny brought Clemson and Alabama back together, but that’s too passive. The Tigers weren’t given a path back to the national championship game; they’ve taken it. “We dreamed it, and we’re doing it,” Guillermo said.

Now the lessons imparted by Alabama will be used against Alabama. The Tigers won’t be intimidated. They will focus on the details. Clemson will remember the subtle gap between itself and Alabama — a play here, a play there. A year later, Clemson is up for the challenge.

“We do nothing but give them credit,” Tankersley said. “They deserve it. My hat is off. They’re the best team in the country. But it’s time for us. It’s time for a new sheriff in town.”