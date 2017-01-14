Clemson throws parade for national champions (Photo: WLTX)

Clemson, SC (WLTX) - It took 35 years, but Clemson finally took home another national championship. Thousands of fans hit the streets for a parade in their honor.

For Clemson Tiger fans, the championship game looked bleak.

"We were down 14 to nothing, you started to wonder about it," said David Sharp, one of the fans at the parade.

"We watched it until half time and Alabama was winning, I went to bed thinking Alabama was going to win," said 12-year-old Connor Sills, another fan.

"Everybody wanted to stop watching at half time, you thought it was over," another fan said, "you give Alabama that big a lead, it's tough."

It turned out, tough did not mean impossible.

"I'm getting goose bumps right now because it was just honestly one of the best days of my life," said Clemson student body president Joey Wilson.

Wilson was one of an estimated 50,000 fans who showed up to the streets of Clemson for the parade honoring the new national champions. The 1981 National Champions made an appearance in the parade, too.

"Coming back to all of this, it's just surreal," said Julianne Cunkel, another Clemson student.

"I have friends from home texting me like, 'I wish I would've gone to Clemson," Shelby Thompson, a Clemson student from Virginia.

The fans agreed, getting revenge on last year's loss made this year's victory a little sweeter.

"The best part of it all was going in as the underdogs again and just getting that redemption," Cunkel said.

"It was nice to beat a team with such a winning record," another parade fan said.

Win or lose, though, fans say it's the orange and purple spirit that makes the Clemson family.

"You can feel the school spirit here and it's something you always feel when you go here, and that's why we all love Clemson," Wilson said, "there really is something in these hills."

(© 2017 WLTX)