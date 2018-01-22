Clemson Tigers Ranked 18th In The Country

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell directs his team during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEMSON, SC - For the second straight week Clemson split two conference games against top 25 teams but now they move in the AP polls.

Today the Tigers are ranked 18th in the country coming off their win over Notre Dame. Clemson is also number 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Without forward Donte Grantham, who is out for the year with an ACL tear, Brad Brownell's squad will invade Charlottesville to take on Virginia-the number two team in the nation on Tuesday night.



