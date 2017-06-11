Clemson Tigers Title Team to Meet President Trump

(Photo: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington, D.C. (WLTX) - Clemson's football team will meet with President Donald Trump Wednesday as they'll be honored for winning college football's national championship.

The team will take part in the tradition where teams who win pro or college titles get a visit to the White House.

Several members of the team, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, are now in the NFL, of course. But last week, Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney said Watson and some others were expected to attend.

Clemson won the championship in January, defeating Alabama 35-31 on a touchdown scored right before the end of the game. It was the Tigers' first national title in football since 1981.

