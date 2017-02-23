Clemson Title Team to Be Honored at State House

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Clemson Day at the State House on Tuesday will be made even sweeter this year by the Tigers' National Championship win last month.

The football team will be joining Coach Dabo Swinney, as he speaks to a joint session at noon on the House floor Tuesday.

Clemson alumna Rep. Gary Clary, whose desk in the House chamber is marked by a Clemson flag, proudly took a jab at their home state rivals.

"At Clemson, we don't bring people here who win conference championships, or go to the sweet sixteen, or to the elite 8, or the final four," Clary said. "We reserve that strictly for national champions so it's a big event for us to do that."

In addition to the team being recognized on the House floor, Clemson advocates, Board of Trustees and Board of visitors will meet with lawmakers.

"We've got a great university," Clary said. "It doesn't hurt that the football team is doing so well either."



