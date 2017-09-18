Clemson Will Be In Primetime At Virginia Tech

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - People really love watching Clemson in primetime. It was announced today that the Tigers will play Virginia Tech on Sept. 30 at 8 pm.

The Tigers will play the Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia in a rematch of the ACC Championship game from last year.

That big ACC matchup is on the horizon but first Clemson hosts Boston College this Saturday at 3:30 pm in Memorial Stadium.

© 2017 WLTX-TV