Clemson Will Be In Primetime At Virginia Tech

Joe Cook, wltx 10:28 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

CLEMSON, SC - People really love watching Clemson in primetime. It was announced today that the Tigers will play Virginia Tech on Sept. 30 at 8 pm.
 
The Tigers will play the Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia in a rematch of the ACC Championship game from last year.
 
That big ACC matchup is on the horizon but first Clemson hosts Boston College this Saturday at 3:30 pm in Memorial Stadium.
 

