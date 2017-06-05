Clemson Will Play Florida This Basketball Season

Clemson Tigers center Legend Robertin (00) reacts with teammates during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Littlejohn Coliseum. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

COLUMBIA, SC - This season the Clemson Tigers will play the Florida Gators in the Orange Bowl but not for football, for hoops. The Clemson men's team will play Florida in the 24th Metro PCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic this upcoming year.

Brad Brownell and the Tigers will be making their first appearance in this tournament. Florida State and Oklahoma State are the other teams participating in the tourney. Clemson will be the only team in the field that didn't make the NCAA tournament this past season.

The date and time for the Orange Bowl Classic has not yet been announced but we will have an update as soon as it becomes available.

