Clemson Wins Series over Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC - One game was left in the three game series between Clemson (8-3) and South Carolina (6-5). On Sunday in Founders Park the Tigers found a way to win the series 2-1 over USC.

The game was tied 1-1 through six innings as Adam Hill had command on the mound for the Gamecocks. USC would go ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth after Chris Cullen's rbi single scores Madison Stokes out of AC Flora.

Matt Williams would break another tie for the Gamecocks in the seventh inning with a bloop single to left field and TJ Hopkins would stroll in for give USC a 3-2 lead.

This game looked to be over in the top of the ninth with two outs and two strikes for Clemson's Seth Beer. But the reigning national player of the year sends a Josh Reagan offering to deep right field an over the fence to tie the game at 3-3 and force extra innings.

It would take 11 innings but after a wild throw gave the Tigers a 4-3 advantage they would go on to win 5-3.

USC left 15 men on base as Clemson wins the third straight series over Carolina after the Gamecocks won four straight from 2011-2014.

"It's a tough loss. We felt like obviously we had control of the game and one pitch away but that's the beauty of baseball. You know there's no clock and you got to get that 27th out and you know tode we got 26." USC head coach Chad Holbrook said.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee believes this could be an important win for his team even though it's still earlr in the season.

"This will definitely help our team from a maturity standpoint. I think you could see the toughness our ballclub has even when things are not going well. Our guys compete every single pitch, every single inning and I'm just so proud of how hard our guys played," Lee said.

Next for the Gamecocks is another in-state foe the Citadel. USC will host the Bulldogs on Tuesday at 7 pm ET.

