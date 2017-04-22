Clemson Wins Wake Forest Series

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - Clemson rallied in the ninth last night and wins the series today with a win in game one of a double header against Wake Forest.

After shutting out Wake Forest in game one their double header the Clemson Tigers were back at it in game two.

Bottom of the fifth with one on for Logan Davidson and he just blasts one to right center and it's gone. That's two runs on the board for the Tigers.

The Demon Deacons answered in a big way. Top seven, bases loaded and it's grand slam time for Gavin Sheets. That would be enough as Wake Forest wins the series finale 8-3.

But Clemson (33-8) wins the series 2-1. They hosts the College of Charleston on Tuesday before facing UNC in Chapel Hill next weekend.

