CLEMSON, SC - Some great news for Clemson basketball fans. The women's team ended a very long drought in ACC play and they got the sweet taste of victory today.

Clemson came back from a 7 point deficit in the last 6 minutes against Georgia Tech at home. Alliyah Collier led the way with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers. She scored 8 in the fourth quarter as they Tigers hold on for a 62-61 win.

This is their first conference win since January 2015 ending a 41 game ACC regular season losing streak. Clemson will face No.14 Duke in Durham, NC Thursday, Feb. 1.

