Clemson's Boulware Says He's Grabbed Opposing Player's Butts

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware speaks at media day on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. (Photo: Ken Ruinard/Independent Mail )

CLEMSON – Clemson defensive end Christian Wilkins’ grabbing of Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel has gone viral since the Fiesta Bowl, but it wasn’t the first time a Tiger was caught on camera doing something unusual.

In last Saturday’s game, South Carolina offensive lineman Zack Bailey also posted a video on Twitter of Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware running behind Bailey and doing something to his backside.

That became one of the most talked-about topics at Clemson’s on-campus media day Wednesday. Wilkins said it was a “silly moment” when he reached down and got a hold of Samuel in a private place, and he's ready to move on to facing Alabama in the national championship game, not talking about this.

“It’s obviously blown up and a lot of people have seen it,” Wilkins said. “A lot of things happen in a college football game that if people saw or heard what goes on, a lot of people wouldn’t be happy.”

Boulware, though, was quite outspoken about this occurrence and said it’s something the Tigers do.

“When I’m messing with somebody, poking them in the belly button or grab somebody’s butt, it’s just to break up the seriousness of the game,” Boulware said Wednesday. “People that are freaking out about that never played the game or were losers and never had any friends when they played the game.

“It’s annoying. That’s brought so much attention. They’re trying to divert the fact that we beat them by 31 points or we beat South Carolina by 49 points. It’s just something that we do. We’re just having fun out there. When I do it this season, no one’s cared. No one on the team gets mad about it. It’s just football. I know everybody’s going to put ‘Boulware says it’s just football’ and they’re going to say ‘That’s not football That’s not part of the game.’ You just do stuff to have fun out there.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he addressed the situation with Wilkins, but wouldn’t go much into their conversation.

“He said it best, being goofy,” Swinney said. “You guys know Christian. He’s a guy that can be a little silly at times. We don’t have a better guy on the team than Christian Wilkins. He apologized for it.”

Wilkins did make amends with Samuel, who said he didn’t even feel it, but if he had realized what happened, he would’ve “gotten ejected” for retaliating.

Boulware says Wilkins “went a little too far” and was too aggressive and that some people might be “a little more comfortable than others” with it, but it’s not worthy of any kind of punishment.

“The fact that it’s blowing up and people are like, ‘It’s sexual assault.’ I’m like, ‘Calm down. It’s a game out there. We’re having fun,’” Boulware said.

“The worst thing I’ve done this year is poke Zack Bailey in the butt. Is that really that big of a deal? Should I really be suspended because I touched his butt?”

Back to the normal grind

The Tigers looked a little worn out Wednesday morning, and the practice schedule was set to ramp up later in the day.

Swinney said the team used Monday and Tuesday to get players back mentally and physically, and he felt like that was managed well. Wednesday was treated like a Tuesday practice. The team will go again today, have a light practice Friday and then fly to Tampa, Florida, to get ready for Monday’s game.

There, they’ll have a Thursday-type practice on Saturday and then the typical game-prep situations Sunday.

“We try to keep things as much to the norm as we can,” Swinney said.

Count Boulware out

One person who isn’t in favor of an expanded playoff field is Boulware, who says he can’t imagine playing 16 or 17 games in an eight-team or 16-team playoff.

“If we had to do another game after this, God no. I’d literally die,” Boulware said.

Player of the game

Swinney said Wednesday the players of the game from the 31-0 win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl were QB Deshaun Watson on offense, DL Clelin Ferrell and Carlos Watkins on defense and punter Andy Teasdall on special teams.