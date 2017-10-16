WLTX
Close

Clemson's Ferrell Gets ACC Defensive Lineman Of The Week

Joe Cook, wltx 10:47 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

CLEMSON, SC - There's some positive news following Clemson's first loss of the year. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell was named ACC Defensive Linemen of the week today.
 
Number 99 had a monster game in the loss to Syracuse. He recorded 3 and a half sacks and 5 and a half tackles for loss. His tackles for loss is the most by a FBS player this season.
 
The sophomore, out of Richmond, Virginia is now tied for second in the ACC for sacks (5.5).
 
Ferrell and the Tigers have a bye week but they return to the field on October 28 when they host Georgia Tech in prime time at 8 pm in Memorial Stadium.
 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories