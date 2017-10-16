Clemson's Ferrell Gets ACC Defensive Lineman Of The Week

Oct 13, 2017; Syracuse, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates a sack against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rich Barnes, Rich Barnes)

CLEMSON, SC - There's some positive news following Clemson's first loss of the year. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell was named ACC Defensive Linemen of the week today.

Number 99 had a monster game in the loss to Syracuse. He recorded 3 and a half sacks and 5 and a half tackles for loss. His tackles for loss is the most by a FBS player this season.

The sophomore, out of Richmond, Virginia is now tied for second in the ACC for sacks (5.5).

Ferrell and the Tigers have a bye week but they return to the field on October 28 when they host Georgia Tech in prime time at 8 pm in Memorial Stadium.

