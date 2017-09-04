Clemson's Offensive Line Could Be The X-Factor Against Auburn

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - In the Upstate the Clemson Tigers are feeling good after hanging up 56 points on Kent State in their opener but after that kind of performance where can Clemson improve as they get ready to host a very good Auburn team?

Last year Clemson held on for a 19-13 win over the Tigers. Come Saturday their offensive line and ability to run the ball could have a huge say in the outcome of the game especially after what they showed they can do in the opener.

"All of our backs had explosive plays, really ran well and caught the ball well. Hats off to our offensive line. Just really proud of how they played and we played a ton of guys. I bet you we played 12, 14 offensive linemen," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

The Tigers were able to generate over 300 yards of offense through the air and with their ground game. That type of production on offense is exactly what Swinney is looking for to start the year.

"The balance that they were able to provide-if we can be a balanced football team and run the football effectively we're tough to handle."

Clemson hosts Auburn Saturday night at 7 pm in Memorial Stadium.

