Deshaun Watson Has Street Named After Him

GAINESVILLE, GA - Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson the national championship in what many say it's the greatest college football game ever. Now he has a street named after him.

Sunday, in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia, they unveiled Deshaun Watson Way. Watson's family was on hand for the street naming ceremony. Watson is currently preparing for the upcoming NFL Combine.

Yeaaa, pull up! Dat Wayy! Thank you city of Gainesville (hometown) for the street! Much love and appreciative! #Honored I do it for my city! pic.twitter.com/xY8X63lkkA — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) February 26, 2017

So if you're ever in Gainesville, Georgia check out the street named after the hometown national champion and Clemson Tiger.

