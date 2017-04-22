Deshaun Watson Holds Camp Before NFL Draft

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CHARLESTON, SC - Former Clemson quarterback and national champion Deshaun Watson held his last football camp before the NFL Draft at Porter Guad High School in Charleston this afternoon.

After teaching the kids what he's learned through the game of football Watson talked about his future in the NFL.

He's impressed coaches and scouts throughout the process and Watson is comfortable wherever he may end up on what will be a life changing week as the NFL Draft approaches.

"I feel comfortable with all the organizations and feel comfortable with all of the teams I met with so there's not one that I don't feel any comfortable with. You know all the teams have been great, all the visits have been great and I've just been enjoying the process. You know for me I just kind of go into it stress free and just be myself and you know that's the easy part."

No one knows where the clutch performer and stat stuffer will go but it doesn't matter to Watson.

"I'm really anxious to find out where I'm going to be playing at for the next couple of years and start my career in the pros so you know that's the biggest part. But outside of that I'm just excited about the whole process and you know coming out to that final day."

The NFL Draft begins this coming Thursday, April 22.

