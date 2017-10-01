Deshaun Watson Shines Bright In Texans Blowout

Oct 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON, TX - In the NFL It looks like it's Deshaun Watson's time. What a performance from the former Clemson QB Sunday.

Number four threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns. One going to Deandre Hopkins for the Clemson to Clemson connection. He also added a rushing touchdown. He's the third rookie Qb in NFL History to score 5 TDs in a game.

This all came in Houston's 57-14 blowout win over Tennessee. Those 57 points set a franchise scoring record for the Texans as well.

If you remember Watson gave his first NFL game check to Texans employees who were effected by Hurricane Irma. He payed it forward and Watson got some good Karma today with a big win.

