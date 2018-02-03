Deshaun Watson Wins NFL Road Game Award

Deshaun Watson (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN - Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson received the NFL's Greatness On The Road award during the NFL Honors on Saturday night. This award goes to the best performance in road game during the regular season.

Albeit in a 41-38 loss, in week 8, ,in Seattle, Watson became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards, 4 touchdowns and rush for 50 yards in a game.

Watson's teammate JJ Watt was also named Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award for raising for 37 million dollars in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.



