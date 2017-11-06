FSU Stands In The Way Of Clemson's Division Title Bid

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - Clemson is in the process of preparing for their final ACC regular season game this weekend.

The Florida State Seminoles will come to the Upstate on Saturday and the Tigers have a chance to clinch the Atlantic Division with a win.

Clemson has won the last two matchups over Florida State including a 37-34 point win in Tallahassee a year ago.

But the Seminoles can say they've done something Clemson hasn't done this year and that's beat Syracuse. Now the visitors only have three wins but the Tigers can't afford to overlook FSU.

"I just think we're growing. We're still a little bit of a work in progress but you know we got a shot and that's all you can ask for in November," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after Clemson's 38-31 road win over No.20 NC State. "We're going to put our best foot forward next week and I have no illusions of who we'll see-what version of Florida State we'll get. We'll get a championship level Florida State team."

Clemson and Flordia State will kickoff this Saturday at 3:30 pm inside Memorial Stadium.

