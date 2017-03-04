(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

GREENVILLE, SC - In Greenvile, SC Fluor Field hosted game two the Clemson South Carolina baseball series. The Reedy River Rivalry got started with a couple of former football players throwing out the first pitch. Former Clemson Tiger Kevin Dodd of the Tennessee Titans and Former USC QB Perry Orth of QB1 Athletics threw out the first pitches.





Here's the first pitch by Perry Orth (@QB1_Athletics ) and Kevin Dodd @WLTX pic.twitter.com/Hf0yqZuaPA — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) March 4, 2017

Wil Crowe got the start for USC and faced Clemon's Seth Beer in the opening frame. Beer would launch one and his two run shot from gives Clemson a 2-0 lead.This game would go back and forth.

In the bottom of the fifth here comes the Bride. Jonah Bride goes so deep it goes over the green monster in left field. His two run homer put USC up top 4-2 for their first lead of the game.

However Clemson would retake the lead. It was tied 5-5 until Patrick Cromwell's solo home run to right field for the Tigers. Clemson would tack on two more runs and Clemson holds off USC for an 8-7 win.

The series is now 1-1 and goes to Founder's Park on Sunday for the finale at 1:30 pm ET.

