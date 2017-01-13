Gov. Declares Saturday 'Clemson Tigers National Football Champions Day'

(Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Clemson, SC (WLTX) - Gov. Nikki Haley has declared Saturday "Clemson Tigers National Football Champions Day."

It's the same day a celebration is taking place in Clemson to officially celebrate the team's title, which was won last Monday night down in Tampa, Florida.

Haley is encouraging all South Carolinians to join together to congratulate the Tigers and Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

"I'm a proud Clemson alum, I'm a proud governor, and I'm a proud South Carolinian," Haley said this week. "Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That's what defines South Carolina."

Clemson's win over Alabama gave the school their second title in program history.

(© 2017 WLTX)