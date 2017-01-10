Haley, Her Daughter Raised the Clemson Flag at the State House

Nikki Haley and her daughter raise the flag. (Photo: Nikki Haley)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Early Tuesday morning, the Clemson Tiger's flag was raised atop the dome of the South Carolina capitol building, a tribute to the school for winning the college football national championship.

And while you may have assumed it was a State House employee who the banner up, it was none other than South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and her daughter, Rena.

Haley posted on social media a photo of herself and her daughter at the flag pole in the State House, cranking the flag into position.

"Rena and I didn't waste any time last night," Haley wrote. "She raised the flag at the statehouse. What a great night for SC! #ClemsonTigers #NationalChamps"

The governor is a Clemson graduate, and her daughter currently is a student at the school.

It's become a tradition to raise the flag of a South Carolina university on the capitol when the school wins a sports national title. The South Carolina Gamecocks flag was hoisted up there when USC won back to back College World Series titles. Last year, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers flag was put up when they won the baseball title.

The flag of the school is only flown for one day.