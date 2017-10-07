Kelly Bryant Dealing With Ankle Injury

Oct 7, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) prior to the snap during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON, SC - The only concern for Clemson after the Tigers 28-14 win is Kelly Bryant's ankle. The first year starter went down in the third quarter after getting hit low. He did not finish the game but he was up and moving around on the sidelines.

Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson stepped in while he was out.

Dabo Swinney said that Bryant rolled his ankle and may have a low ankle sprain. It doesn't sound serious but Clemson has a short week coming up.

"I didn't want to force it and make it worse than what it was. So we tried on the sideline, you know running on it and it just wasn't feeling too good so I didn't want to rush it and go back out there and hurt myself even more," Bryant said after the game. "I just got to go through treatment throughout the week, try to prepare myself, get my body back under me and get ready for Friday."

The Clemson Tigers travel to New York to take on Syracuse next Friday night.

