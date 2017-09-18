Kelly Bryant Earns National And ACC Awards

Sep 16, 2017; Louisville, KY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) carries the ball as Louisville Cardinals safety C.J. Avery (9) defends during the second quarter at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

CLEMSON, SC - Today Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was named to the top quarterback performances Great 8 List of the Davy O'Brien National Quarterback Award for week three. He was also named ACC Back Of the Week today.

In his first road conference game Bryant totaled 342 yards of offense and three touchdowns in Clemson's big win over Louisville. He orchestrated the Tigers offense to over 600 yards and no turnovers. Will Spiers and Taylor Hearn also earned weekly ACC honors for Clemson.

There is one other stat that Bryant had that impressed his head coach.

"Kelly was awesome. 340 something yards for him, threw for over 300 and the big stat for Kelly is that he was 6-9 on third down. He made some big time third downs and made some big scramble plays. That's something that he's obviously gifted with his legs and made some big scramble plays."

We'll see if Bryant can't keep up his stellar play when the Tigers host Boston College this Saturday at 330 pm.

