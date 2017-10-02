Kelly Bryant Earns Weekly Award

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - Kelly Bryant brings in more superlatives for the Tigers today. For week 5 Bryant was named one of the top 8 quarterbacks in the country by the Manning Award and O'Brien Award.

He posted 280 total yards and two touchdowns against Virginia Tech. Bryant leads the Tigers in rushing and is in the top 10 in the ACC in passing and rushing.

Bryant and the Tigers host Wake Forest this Saturday at noon.

