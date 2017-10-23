Kelly Bryant Says He's Good To Go For Georgia Tech Game

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - The bye week came a good time for Clemson. All indications is that quarterback Kelly Bryant will be back under center for the Tigers this week after suffering a concussion against Syracuse on the 13th.

He is listed number one on this week's depth chart but Bryant still isn't 100 percent. He's also dealing with an ankle injury. Number two said that even though he'll be ready for Georgia Tech his ankle is about 85 percent. He tweaked his ankle against Wake Forest a couple of weeks ago.

Bryant gives an update on how he's feeling 10 days after that hit against Syracuse.

"It was good to rest a little bit last weekend. You know just sit back and watch some other people and just to get back and get my body up under me. It's been a long season so far and we're in the middle of it. Head wise I feel back to normal."

Should anything happen to Bryant redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper will be the primary backup. Clemson hosts Georgia Tech for an 8 pm kickoff at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

