No Backsliding For The Clemson Defense

"We just want to make a name for ourselves and engrave our names in Clemson history and just be a part of a defense who can say we did the same thing and set the standard."
The Richmond, VA native also emphasized the goal that this year's Clemson defense has set for themselves.
"Every year on our defense we're top 5, top 10 in tackles for loss and sacks but I feel like we still need to put everything together as whole defense to claim that number one spot. That would be a great feat if we could do that."
The defending national champs will finally get show how good they can be on both sides of the ball this Saturday when they take on Kent State at noon inside Memorial Stadium.
