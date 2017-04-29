Orangeburg's Jadar Johnson Joins Giants

Clemson Tigers safety Jadar Johnson, an Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduate, signals to the fans during the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Clemson Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

COLUMBIA, SC - Well the NFL Draft is over but more players with ties to the Midlands still made it on to NFL teams after the 7th round. One of those players is former Clemson safety Jadar Johnson.

Orangeburg's own Jadar Johnson will signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants. He'll be joining Clemson running back Wayne Gallman in New York.

Johnson led Clemson with 5 interceptions and was first team All-ACC in his lone season as a starter.

Johnson says the Giants won't regret giving him a shot.

"They'll definitely be getting a playmaker. A guy with good instincts,a guy with good discipline. But on the other side they're getting a good person, a guy who is a good fit for any locker room. I think that's one of the good things that stands out about me," Johnson said.

"No matter how talented you are, no matter how fast you are, how strong you are, the cohesiveness of a team is what's really most important. So if I can go in there and just gel with the guys who are already there and just keep a good spirit and a good energy in the locker room I feel like that will separate me from a lot of other guys."

