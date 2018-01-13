Some Of Clemson's Top Players Are Coming Back

Clemson Tigers celebrate their victory over South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jim Dedmon)

CLEMSON, SC - The Clemson Tigers season ended in the college football playoff at the hands of eventual national champion Alabama. There are a few Tigers who are coming back for may be a chance at redemption.

During the team banquet tonight Dabo Swinney announced that all-conference defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant will return for another season of Clemson football. Joining them in the return to college football is linebacker Kendall Joseph and cornerback Mark Fields.

Star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is still undecided if he will return to join the party.

Clemson had one of the best defenses in the country this past season. Ferrell projects to be a first round pick and Bryant a late first or second round pick in the NFL draft. They were both All-Americans this past season as well but they decided to comeback for some unfinished business.

With these stars returning and veterans like Joseph and Fields back in the mix no doubt the Tigers will be in the running for another college football playoff berth next season.

